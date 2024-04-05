Friday, April 5, 2024
The new industrial building at 800 Salem St. in Wilmington, Massachusetts, will total 237,800 square feet.
Camber Development Breaks Ground on 237,800 SF Warehouse in Wilmington, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WILMINGTON, MASS. — Boston-based Camber Development has broken ground on a 237,800-square-foot warehouse at 800 Salem St. in the northern Boston suburb of Wilmington. Designed by Dacon Corp., the building will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 47 dock positions and parking for 332 cars and 33 trailers. Camber is developing the project in partnership between Connecticut-based Wheelock Street Capital. JLL arranged construction financing for the project, which is expected to be complete before the end of the year.

