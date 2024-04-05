Camber Development Breaks Ground on 237,800 SF Warehouse in Wilmington, Massachusetts

WILMINGTON, MASS. — Boston-based Camber Development has broken ground on a 237,800-square-foot warehouse at 800 Salem St. in the northern Boston suburb of Wilmington. Designed by Dacon Corp., the building will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 47 dock positions and parking for 332 cars and 33 trailers. Camber is developing the project in partnership between Connecticut-based Wheelock Street Capital. JLL arranged construction financing for the project, which is expected to be complete before the end of the year.