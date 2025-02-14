Friday, February 14, 2025
130-Mount-Holly-Bypass-Lumberton-New-Jersey
Pictured is the building at 130 Mount Holly Bypass in Lumberton, New Jersey, one of the five buildings in the recently sold portfolio.
Camber, Invesco Buy 384,335 SF Industrial Portfolio in Southern New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

HAINESPORT AND LUMBERTON, N.J. — A partnership between New Jersey-based Camber Real Estate Partners and Atlanta-based global investment manager Invesco has acquired a portfolio of five industrial buildings totaling 384,335 square feet in Southern New Jersey. The buildings, which were originally developed by Whitesell Real Estate Group, are located off Exit 5 of the New Jersey Turnpike in Hainesport and Lumberton and feature clear heights of 30 feet. Michael Hines, Joe Hill and Brad Ruppel of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

