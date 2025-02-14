Camber, Invesco Buy 384,335 SF Industrial Portfolio in Southern New Jersey

HAINESPORT AND LUMBERTON, N.J. — A partnership between New Jersey-based Camber Real Estate Partners and Atlanta-based global investment manager Invesco has acquired a portfolio of five industrial buildings totaling 384,335 square feet in Southern New Jersey. The buildings, which were originally developed by Whitesell Real Estate Group, are located off Exit 5 of the New Jersey Turnpike in Hainesport and Lumberton and feature clear heights of 30 feet. Michael Hines, Joe Hill and Brad Ruppel of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.