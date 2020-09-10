Camber Real Estate Acquires 88,220 SF Industrial Facility in East Hanover, New Jersey

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — Camber Real Estate Partners has acquired an 88,220-square-foot industrial facility situated on a 6.3-acre site at 601 Murray Road in East Hanover, about 30 miles west of New York City. The property features 24-foot clear heights, seven loading positions and a small office finish. Gary Gabriel and Kyle Schmidt of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal. Camber has since negotiated a lease renewal with the property’s largest tenant.