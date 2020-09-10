REBusinessOnline

Camber Real Estate Acquires 88,220 SF Industrial Facility in East Hanover, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — Camber Real Estate Partners has acquired an 88,220-square-foot industrial facility situated on a 6.3-acre site at 601 Murray Road in East Hanover, about 30 miles west of New York City. The property features 24-foot clear heights, seven loading positions and a small office finish. Gary Gabriel and Kyle Schmidt of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal. Camber has since negotiated a lease renewal with the property’s largest tenant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Sep
17
Webinar: How the Pandemic, Baby Boomers, and Technology are Changing the Senior Living Business
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  