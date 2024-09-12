Camber, Wheelock Complete 147,000 SF Industrial, Life Sciences Project in Bedford, Massachusetts

BEDFORD, MASS. — A partnership between Boston-based Camber Development and Connecticut-based Wheelock Street Capital has completed a 147,000-square-foot industrial and life sciences project in Bedford, about 20 miles northwest of Boston. The project represents Phase I of a larger manufacturing campus known as 44 Middlesex, and the second phase will also center on the delivery of a 147,000-square-foot building. Construction of that facility is expected to begin in 2025 and to last about a year. Both buildings will be two-story structures and will have 105,000 square feet on the ground floor and a 42,000-square-foot mezzanine space on the second floor, as well as clear heights of 36 feet. Newmark is the leasing agent for the development.