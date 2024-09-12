Thursday, September 12, 2024
44-Middlesex-Bedford-Massachusetts
Additional features of 44 Middlesex, an industrial and life sciences campus in Bedford, Massachusetts, will include 8,600 amps of power, six loading docks and an outdoor amenity area.
DevelopmentIndustrialLife SciencesMassachusettsNortheast

Camber, Wheelock Complete 147,000 SF Industrial, Life Sciences Project in Bedford, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

BEDFORD, MASS. — A partnership between Boston-based Camber Development and Connecticut-based Wheelock Street Capital has completed a 147,000-square-foot industrial and life sciences project in Bedford, about 20 miles northwest of Boston. The project represents Phase I of a larger manufacturing campus known as 44 Middlesex, and the second phase will also center on the delivery of a 147,000-square-foot building. Construction of that facility is expected to begin in 2025 and to last about a year. Both buildings will be two-story structures and will have 105,000 square feet on the ground floor and a 42,000-square-foot mezzanine space on the second floor, as well as clear heights of 36 feet. Newmark is the leasing agent for the development.

