Camblin Steel Service Sells 20,400 SF Industrial Facility in Phoenix to Capitol Engineering

PHOENIX — Camblin Steel Service has completed the disposition of a freestanding industrial property in Phoenix to Capitol Engineering Inc., an owner/occupier, for $13 million. The buyer will relocate to the facility, which is situated on 11 acres at 1945 W. Broadway Road.

Phil Haenel, Will Strong, Foster Bundy and Katie Repine of Cushman & Wakefield’s Private Capital Group in Phoenix, in partnership with Bryce MacDonald of the firm’s Sacramento office, represented the seller. Will Groves of Cushman & Wakefield’s Phoenix office represented the buyer in the deal.

The 20,400-square-foot building features 14,400 square feet of flex space, 6,000 square feet of office space, four open production/manufacturing bays with overhead shelter and several overhead Kone Cranes. The property was initially built in 2005, with two of the bays constructed in 2013 and 2014. The warehouse features durable concrete tilt-up construction, ample parking for trucks and vehicles and a perimeter of secure fencing. The facility was formerly used as a state-of-the-art structural steel fabrication facility.