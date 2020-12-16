Cambridge Air Solutions Signs 68,605 SF Industrial Lease in Metro St. Louis

The HVAC manufacturer and distributor will occupy space at 1290 Interstate Drive.

WENTZVILLE, MO. — Cambridge Air Solutions has signed a 68,605-square-foot industrial lease at 1290 Interstate Drive in Wentzville within metro St. Louis. Houston-based SparrowHawk LLC owns the 420,000-square-foot building in a joint venture with American National Insurance Co. Cambridge is a manufacturer and distributor of HVAC systems. This is the second St. Louis-area location for Cambridge, which maintains its headquarters at 760 Long Road Crossing Drive in Chesterfield. Christopher Schmidt of JLL represented Cambridge in the lease transaction. David Branding and Patrick Reilly of JLL represented SparrowHawk.