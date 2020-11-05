REBusinessOnline

Cambridge Air Solutions Signs 68,605 SF Industrial Lease in Metro St. Louis

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Missouri

The 420,000-square-foot building is located in Wentzville.

WENTZVILLE, MO. — Cambridge Air Solutions has signed a 68,605-square-foot industrial lease at 1290 Interstate Drive in Wentzville within metro St. Louis. Houston-based SparrowHawk LLC owns the 420,000-square-foot building in a joint venture with American National Insurance Co. Cambridge is a manufacturer and distributor of HVAC systems. This is the second location in the St. Louis area for Cambridge. Its headquarters is located at 760 Long Road Crossing Drive in Chesterfield. Christopher Schmidt of JLL represented Cambridge in the new lease. David Branding and Patrick Reilly of JLL represented ownership. Domash Designsource is the architect for Cambridge’s new space. G.S.&S. Construction will complete the buildout.

