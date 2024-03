FRESNO, CALIF. — Cambridge Realty Capital Cos. has arranged a $6 million acquisition loan for Twilight Haven Senior Living in the San Joaquin Valley city of Fresno.

Twilight Haven comprises 60 independent living units, 116 assisted living beds and 50 skilled nursing beds.

A California-based LLC was the borrower. A Utah-based industrial bank provided the capital. The seller was a nonprofit operator facing bankruptcy.

The 25-year loan is fully amortizing.