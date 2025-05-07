Cambridge Health Alliance Signs 56,000 SF Healthcare Lease in Medford, Massachusetts

MEDFORD, MASS. — Cambridge Health Alliance has signed a 15-year, 56,000-square-foot healthcare lease in Medford, located north of Boston. The healthcare provider will occupy the second floor of One Cabot Road, a building that can also support office, life sciences and manufacturing uses, beginning in June. Deb Gould, Ali Cavanaugh and Rory Walsh of Newmark represented the landlord, The Davis Cos., in the lease negotiations. Paul Delaney, Adam Subber and Carter Sweabe of Cresa represented Cambridge Health Alliance.