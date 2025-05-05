Monday, May 5, 2025
The new medical office building marks the first project within Frisco Station’s Health and Wellness District, which will encompass 35 acres at final build-out.
DevelopmentHealthcareTexas

Cambridge Holdings Breaks Ground on $50M Medical Office Building at Frisco Station

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — Dallas-based Cambridge Holdings Inc. has broken ground on a medical office building within the 242-acre Frisco Station mixed-use development on the northern outskirts of Dallas. According to multiple media outlets, including The Dallas Business Journal, the project has a $50 million price tag. The site is located on the northwest quadrant of Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway, adjacent to The Star, and the building will total 85,800 square feet. Compass Surgical Partners, Orthopedic Institute of North Texas and Lam Vascular & Associates have committed to being the project’s anchor tenants. Perkins&Will is the project architect, and Rogers-O’Brien Construction is the general contractor. Kimley-Horn is providing civil engineering services, and Transwestern has been tapped as the leasing agent. Completion is slated for late 2026. A partnership between Hillwood, VanTrust Real Estate and The Rudman Partnership owns Frisco Station.

