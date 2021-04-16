REBusinessOnline

Cambridge Housing Authority Buys, Renovates Affordable Housing Community Near Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast, Seniors Housing

Harry-S.-Truman-Apartments-Cambridge

Harry S. Truman Apartments in Cambridge totals 59 units.

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — MassDevelopment has issued $18.7 million in tax-exempt bond financing for Cambridge Housing Authority’s acquisition and renovation of Harry S. Truman Apartments, a 59-unit affordable seniors housing community in Cambridge. In addition to the tax-exempt bond financing, MassDevelopment assisted the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development with the approval of federal low-income housing tax credits, which will provide approximately $13.8 million in equity for the project. Boston Private Bank purchased the bonds.

