Cambridge Provides $15.5M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Assisted Living Facility in Suburban Chicago

ALGONQUIN, ILL. — Cambridge Realty Capital Cos. has provided a $15.5 million HUD Lean loan for the refinancing of The Pointe at Eastgate in Algonquin. The assisted living facility is designed for residents age 65 and older who are transitioning from independent living to a more supportive environment. The property offers private apartments and a variety of services, including weekly housekeeping, optional laundry service, medication set-up and reminders, assistance as needed with personal care, grooming and bathing, plus transportation to medical appointments and group outings. Brent Holman-Gomez of Cambridge originated the 35-year loan on behalf of the borrower, an Illinois-based limited liability company.