Cambridge Provides $16.3M Refinancing for Anberry Transitional Care in Merced, California
MERCED, CALIF. — Cambridge Realty Capital Cos. has provided a $16.3 million HUD Lean loan to refinance Anberry Transitional Care, a 72-bed skilled nursing care facility.
The property is located in Merced, a small city southeast of the Bay Area. The facility focuses on short-term rehabilitation. The borrower is a California limited partnership.
The 35-year loan is fully amortizing.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.