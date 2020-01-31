Cambridge Provides $16.3M Refinancing for Anberry Transitional Care in Merced, California

Anberry Transitional Care in Merced, Calif., is a 72-bed skilled nursing care facility.

MERCED, CALIF. — Cambridge Realty Capital Cos. has provided a $16.3 million HUD Lean loan to refinance Anberry Transitional Care, a 72-bed skilled nursing care facility.

The property is located in Merced, a small city southeast of the Bay Area. The facility focuses on short-term rehabilitation. The borrower is a California limited partnership.

The 35-year loan is fully amortizing.