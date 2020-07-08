Cambridge Provides $3.9M HUD Refinancing Loan for Skilled Nursing Facility in Longview, Texas
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Cambridge Realty Capital has provided a $3.9 million HUD loan for the refinancing of Summer Meadows, a 115-bed skilled nursing facility in Longview, about 100 miles east of Dallas. Hymie Barber of Cambridge originated the loan through HUD’s 223(a)(7) program for the borrower, a New York-based limited liability company. The 223(a)(7) product is used exclusively for the refinancing of existing HUD debt on multifamily and healthcare properties.
