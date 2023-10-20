Friday, October 20, 2023
Located in Morro Bay, Calif., Casa de Flores and Bayside Care Center form a single campus offering assisted living and skilled nursing services.
CaliforniaLoansMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

Cambridge Realty Capital Provides $15.4M Refinancing for Two Seniors Housing Properties in Morro Bay, California

by Amy Works

MORRO BAY, CALIF. — Cambridge Realty Capital has provided a $15.4 million first mortgage loan to refinance Casa de Flores and Bayside Care Center.

Located in Morro Bay, a seaside city approximately midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, Casa de Flores and Bayside Care Center form a single campus offering assisted living and skilled nursing services. 

Hymie Barber, Cambridge’s national originations manager, led the refinancing team. The fully amortizing, 34-year loan was provided for the owner, a California limited liability company, through the HUD Section 232/223(f) mortgage insurance program.

Cambridge’s early rate lock program was utilized, which allowed the owner to avoid the recent run-up in interest rates.

