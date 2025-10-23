Cambridge Realty Capital Provides $4.3M HUD-Insured Loan for Skilled Nursing Property in Elizabeth, West Virginia

ELIZABETH, W.VA. — Cambridge Realty Capital has provided a $4.3 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of Elizabeth Care Center, a 36-bed skilled nursing facility located at 83 Little Kanawha Parkway in Elizabeth. The lender used HUD’s new Express Lane program, which facilitated the loan to receive its firm commitment to be accepted 18 days after submission.

The borrower was not disclosed, but Coplin Health Systems announced that it sold Elizabeth Care Center to the operator, Providence Health Group, in late 2024.