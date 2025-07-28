Cambridge Realty Capital Provides HUD-Insured Loan for Assisted Living Facility Near Fort Worth

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS — Cambridge Realty Capital has provided a HUD-insured loan for Ashwood Court, a 120-bed assisted living facility in North Richland Hills, located north of Fort Worth. The loan amount was not disclosed, but Cambridge originated the debt through as part of a $19.3 million package that also includes financing for Northland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, a 118-bed skilled nursing facility in Kansas City. Brent Holman-Gomez of Cambridge Realty Capital secured the debt through HUD’s 223(f) program. The borrower was not disclosed.