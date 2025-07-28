Monday, July 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMultifamilySeniors HousingTexas

Cambridge Realty Capital Provides HUD-Insured Loan for Assisted Living Facility Near Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS — Cambridge Realty Capital has provided a HUD-insured loan for Ashwood Court, a 120-bed assisted living facility in North Richland Hills, located north of Fort Worth. The loan amount was not disclosed, but Cambridge originated the debt through as part of a $19.3 million package that also includes financing for Northland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, a 118-bed skilled nursing facility in Kansas City. Brent Holman-Gomez of Cambridge Realty Capital secured the debt through HUD’s 223(f) program. The borrower was not disclosed.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 258,846 SF...

Legacy Partners, Resmark Begin Leasing 134-Unit Build-to-Rent Project...

NAI RED Arranges Sale of 35,597 SF Shopping...

JLL Arranges $123M in Construction Financing for Brooklyn...

Capstone, Tufts University Break Ground on 664-Bed Residence...

Jefferson Apartment Group Completes 500-Unit Project in Burlington,...

Alliance Residential Opens 330-Unit Multifamily Community in McDonough,...

Waterton Acquires 522-Unit AMLI Warner Center Apartments in...

Space Investment Partners, PCCP Complete $70M Recapitalization of...