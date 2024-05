HOLBROOK, N.Y. — Locally based brokerage firm CAMCO Commercial Real Estate has negotiated a 21,450-square-foot industrial lease on Long Island. The tenant, janitorial supplies provider I. Janvey & Sons Inc., is taking space at the 300,000-square-foot Sherwood Corporate Center in Holbrook. CAMCO represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Premier Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.