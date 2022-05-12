Camden County Signs 154,211 SF Office Lease in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Camden County has signed a 154,211-square-foot office lease at Woodcrest Corporate Center in Cherry Hill, a suburb of Philadelphia. The deal brings the 352,520-square-foot complex to full occupancy. Other tenants at Woodcrest Corporate Center include Auto Lenders, Radian, Penn National Gaming, Jefferson Health Systems, Conduent and Solar Xchange. JLL represented the landlord, Crown Properties, in the lease negotiations.