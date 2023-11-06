Camden Property Trust Completes 420-Unit Multifamily Community in Downtown Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Camden Property Trust (CPT) has completed the development of Camden Durham, a 420-unit multifamily community located at 441 Dillard St. in downtown Durham. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as 14 one- and two-bedroom townhomes. Amenities at the community include a 24-hour athletic club, resident lounge and community workspace, swimming pool, barbecue grills and a lawn for gatherings. Additionally, the property features 5,945 square feet of ground-floor retail space available for lease. Monthly rental rates begin at $1,529, according to the community website.