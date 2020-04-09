REBusinessOnline

Camden Property Trust Establishes $5M Relief Program for its Renters Affected by COVID-19

Posted on by in Company News, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Camden Property Trust, a Houston-based multifamily developer and operator, has established a $5 million resident relief fund for renters experiencing financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. The fund is intended to help affected residents by providing financial assistance for living expenses such as food, utilities, medical expenses, insurance, childcare and/or transportation. Grants would be offered to Camden residents in good standing and not currently on notice to vacate. Financial assistance would be capped at $2,000 per apartment home.

