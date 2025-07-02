Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Camden-Midtown-Houston
Units at Camden Midtown, which is now known as Hadley Midtown, are furnished with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Select townhomes have private patios with attached garages.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Camden Property Trust Sells 337-Unit Apartment Community in Midtown Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Camden Property Trust, a publicly traded REIT, has sold a 337-unit apartment community in Midtown Houston. Camden Midtown was built in 1999 and features one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include multiple pools and fitness centers, as well as a pet park and a direct-access parking garage. Dustin Selzer, Jett Lucia, Aziza Rehmatulla and Matt Kafka of JLL represented Camden in the transaction. Leon McBroom, Rob Bova and John David Johnson, also with JLL, originated an undisclosed amount of Freddie Mac acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Bow River Capital. The new ownership has rebranded the property as Hadley Midtown Apartments.

You may also like

IPA Negotiates Sale of 236-Unit Apartment Complex in...

NAI Robert Lynn Brokers Sale of 35,570 SF...

Kobalt Investment Buys 31,545 SF Medical Office Portfolio...

Asset Living Signs 13,168 SF Office Lease Renewal...

Mapletree Sells 1.8 MSF Industrial Portfolio to Faropoint...

Newmark Arranges $515M Loan for Refinancing of Jersey...

Procopio Cos. Completes 290-Unit Multifamily Project in Haverhill,...

Town Lane Acquires Industrial Portfolio in Raleigh-Durham Region...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $37.1M Acquisition Loan for...