Camden Property Trust Sells 337-Unit Apartment Community in Midtown Houston

HOUSTON — Camden Property Trust, a publicly traded REIT, has sold a 337-unit apartment community in Midtown Houston. Camden Midtown was built in 1999 and features one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include multiple pools and fitness centers, as well as a pet park and a direct-access parking garage. Dustin Selzer, Jett Lucia, Aziza Rehmatulla and Matt Kafka of JLL represented Camden in the transaction. Leon McBroom, Rob Bova and John David Johnson, also with JLL, originated an undisclosed amount of Freddie Mac acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Bow River Capital. The new ownership has rebranded the property as Hadley Midtown Apartments.