Camden Property Trust to Develop Single-Family Rental Community in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Single-Family Rental, Texas

RICHMOND, TEXAS — Houston-based REIT Camden Property Trust has acquired 16 acres in the southwestern Houston suburb of Richmond for the development of a single-family rental community that will total 180 to 200 residences. The site is located within the 58-acre Grand Center at Long Meadow Farm mixed-use development. Ashley Strickland of NewQuest Properties represented the seller, CJ Development, in the sale of the land. Kenneth Danna of Dosch Marshall Real Estate represented Camden Property Trust. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

