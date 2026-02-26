Camden Village Sells 118,187 SF Slatten Ranch Shopping Center in Antioch, California

ANTIOCH, CALIF. — Camden Village LLC has completed the disposition of Slatten Ranch Shopping Center, a community retail center in Antioch. Sterling Organization acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. Located at 5709-5759 and 5779-5789 Lone Tree Way, Slatten Ranch Shopping Center features 118,187 square feet of retail space. The property is shadow-anchored by Target. Eric Kathrein, Gleb Lvovich, Andrew Spangenberg and Allie Repaskey of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction.