Slatten-Ranch-Antioch-CA
Slatten Ranch Shopping Center in Antioch, Calif., features 118,187 square feet of retail space.
Camden Village Sells 118,187 SF Slatten Ranch Shopping Center in Antioch, California

by Amy Works

ANTIOCH, CALIF. — Camden Village LLC has completed the disposition of Slatten Ranch Shopping Center, a community retail center in Antioch. Sterling Organization acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. Located at 5709-5759 and 5779-5789 Lone Tree Way, Slatten Ranch Shopping Center features 118,187 square feet of retail space. The property is shadow-anchored by Target. Eric Kathrein, Gleb Lvovich, Andrew Spangenberg and Allie Repaskey of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction.

