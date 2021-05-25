Camino Verde Group Acquires Sherwood Palms Apartment Property in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Camino Verde Group has purchased Sherwood Palms, a multifamily property located at 2635-2655 Sherwood St. within the Convention Center District of Las Vegas.
Built in 1963, the 24-unit property features two levels of two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The community offers an enclosed outdoor courtyard, community laundry facility and updated apartment spaces with high-speed internet access.
Camino Verde Group plans to renovate the units with new appliances, countertops and floor coverings along with other fixtures and finishings.
