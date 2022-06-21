Camino Verde Group, Bakerson Buy 152-Unit Multifamily Property in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A joint venture between Las Vegas-based investment firm Camino Verde Group and Arizona-based Bakerson has purchased Antigua Village, a 152-unit multifamily property located about six miles east of downtown Fort Worth. Built in 1968, the complex comprises 10 two-story buildings on a 7.3-acre site. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a business center and a playground. The new ownership plans to make capital improvements and to rebrand the property as Apex Apartments. Global Real Estate Investors (GREA) brokered the sale.