Cammeby’s International Buys Sunnyfield Garden Apartments in Linden, New Jersey for $20.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

LINDEN, N.J. — An affiliate of Cammeby’s International has purchased Sunnyfield Garden Apartments, a 120-unit multifamily property in Linden, for $20.5 million. The community, located in Union County, consists of 82 one-bedroom units, 38 two-bedroom units and onsite parking for 100 cars. Jeff Squires of New Jersey-based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. represented the seller, an entity doing business as S.G.A. LLC that has owned the property since 1950, in the transaction. Squires also procured the buyer.

