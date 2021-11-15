Campanelli Acquires 409,000 SF Former CISCO Campus in Boxborough, Massachusetts

BOXBOROUGH, MASS. — Massachusetts-based development and investment firm Campanelli has acquired the 409,000-square-foot former CISCO campus in Boxborough, about 30 miles west of Boston. The property was built in 2002 as the California-based technology and cybersecurity firm’s Massachusetts headquarters. Campanelli acquired the campus, which spans 110 acres, in partnership with TriGate Capital. Campanelli is working on a master plan to add up to 1 million square feet of commercial space that could include research and development, lab or office space and will rebrand the property as The Park at Beaver Brook. Newmark has been tapped to lead leasing efforts.