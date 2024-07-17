Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Campbell County Economic Development to Build 100,000 SF Industrial Facility in Central Virginia

by John Nelson

RUSTBURG, VA. — Campbell County Economic Development plans to develop a 100,000-square-foot industrial facility in Rustburg, a city in central Virginia. The $11 million project will be situated on 7.5 acres within Seneca Commerce Park along U.S. Route 29 and Wards Road. The facility represents the largest undertaking for the department in a decade.

The design and oversight of the construction project is currently being procured by Campbell County Economic Development, with site development scheduled to be advertised for bidding in the fall. The selected architect and engineering firms will work with the county to design the building and provide ongoing construction management throughout the project.

The Tobacco Regional Revitalization Commission has awarded grant funding for the site, which has also been recommended for funding by the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission. The projected timeline has the tenant-ready building delivering in spring 2026.

