Campbell Soup Co. to Invest $50M in Headquarters Campus in Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. — Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) will invest $50 million in capital improvements to its headquarters campus in the Southern New Jersey community of Camden. The project will both enhance existing workspaces and amenity spaces as well as deliver new ones. As part of the initiative, the company will consolidate its offices in Charlotte and Norwalk, Conn., into the Camden office, yielding a regional workforce of about 1,600 employees. Campbell Soup has been headquartered in Camden since 1869, and this project represents the first renovation of the campus since 2010. Construction is set to begin in March. Employees will begin relocating from the other offices later this year.