Campion Devco to Develop 575-Bed Student Housing Project in Lincoln, Nebraska

LivRed will rise seven stories with 154 units.

LINCOLN, NEB. — Campion Devco LLC is developing LivRed, a 575-bed student housing project near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln. The seven-story building will offer furnished one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Community amenities will include a fitness center, package room, parking garage, private study rooms, gaming areas and lounges. The project team includes Sampson Construction, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, ETI and REGA Engineering. Scott Clifton, Stewart Hayes, Teddy Leatherman and Dan Kearns of JLL Capital Markets sourced a joint venture partner in Tailwind Group for the project. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.