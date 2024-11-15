Campus Advantage, Tramview Capital Acquire 700-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A joint venture between Campus Advantage and Tramview Capital Management has acquired Alight Columbia, a 700-bed student housing community located near the University of South Carolina campus in Columbia. The new ownership plans to rebrand the 206-unit property as “The Radley.”

The community offers a mix of two- and four-bedroom units alongside shared amenities including a fitness center, swimming pool, outdoor grilling station, tennis courts, basketball and sand volleyball courts, resident clubhouse and a business center.