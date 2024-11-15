Friday, November 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The new ownership plans to rebrand Alight Columbia as 'The Radley.'
AcquisitionsSouth CarolinaSoutheastStudent Housing

Campus Advantage, Tramview Capital Acquire 700-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of South Carolina

by John Nelson

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A joint venture between Campus Advantage and Tramview Capital Management has acquired Alight Columbia, a 700-bed student housing community located near the University of South Carolina campus in Columbia. The new ownership plans to rebrand the 206-unit property as “The Radley.”

The community offers a mix of two- and four-bedroom units alongside shared amenities including a fitness center, swimming pool, outdoor grilling station, tennis courts, basketball and sand volleyball courts, resident clubhouse and a business center.

You may also like

SRS Brokers $3.4M Sale of New Retail Building...

Walker & Dunlop Secures $113M Acquisition Financing for...

KPR Centers Receives $33.9M in Financing to Acquire...

Colliers Mortgage Arranges $34.6M Acquisition Loan for Student...

CBRE Negotiates $7.5M Sale of Medical Office Building...

MedProperties Buys 44,659 SF Medical Office Building in...

IRG Acquires 965,134 SF Industrial Portfolio in Central...

Quantum Brokers $3.9M Sale of Shopping Center in...

GBT Realty, Robinson Properties to Develop Mixed-Use Project...