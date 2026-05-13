Campus Apartments Acquires 546-Bed Student Housing Community Near Georgia Southern University

STATESBORO, GA. — Campus Apartments has acquired Monarch 301, a 546-bed student housing community located near the Georgia Southern University campus. Located along Main Street in Statesboro, the garden-style property offers 180 units in a mix of one-, two- and four-bedroom configurations.

Shared amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool, study spaces and resident lounges. The seller and terms of the transaction were not released. The new ownership plans to upgrade the property’s high-speed internet imminently through a partnership with Campus Technologies Inc.