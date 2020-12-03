Campus Apartments Purchases 600-Bed Student Housing Community Near James Madison University in Virginia

Communal amenities at Aspen Heights Harrisonburg include a 24-hour fitness center, computer lab, study lounge, tanning bed, access to a campus shuttle, movie theater, volleyball court and a pool.

HARRISONBURG, VA. — Campus Apartments LLC has purchased Aspen Heights Harrisonburg, a 600-bed, cottage-style student housing community located near James Madison University in Harrisonburg. Aspen Heights sold the community for an undisclosed price. The property offers two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, computer lab, study lounge, tanning bed, access to a campus shuttle, movie theater, volleyball court and a pool. CBRE brokered the sale of the property. Campus Apartments intends to rebrand the property and implement a light value-add plan that will entail enhancements to both the clubhouse and exterior amenity areas.