Can Corp. of America Signs 114,550 SF Industrial Lease in Reading, Pennsylvania

READING, PA. — Steel packaging manufacturer Can Corp. of America has signed a 114,550-square-foot industrial lease at Route 61 Distribution Center in Reading, about 65 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The building at 184 Tuckerton Road spans 392,030 square feet and is now fully leased. Paul Touhey, Sean Bleiler and Abraham Kromah of CBRE represented the landlord, Endurance Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.