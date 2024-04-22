Can-One USA Opens 180,000 SF Manufacturing Plant in Nashua, New Hampshire

NASHUA, N.H. — Can-One USA has opened a 180,000-square-foot beverage container manufacturing plant in Nashua, located near the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border. The facility will provide cans for an array of beverage types, including beer, soft drinks, juices and sparkling waters, allowing the company to reach production outputs of more than 2 billion aluminum beverage cans annually. Locally based design-build firm PROCON handled architectural and general contracting duties for the project. The Kane Co. developed the property.