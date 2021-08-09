Canada to Reopen Border for US Travelers

CANADA — Starting Monday, Aug. 9, Canada plans to begin allowing entry to American citizens and permanent residents that have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entering Canada for non-essential travel. This preliminary step enables the Government of Canada to fully operationalize the adjusted border measures ahead of Sept. 7, when the government intends to open Canada’s borders to any fully vaccinated travelers.

All travelers will use the ArriveCAN app or web portal to submit their travel information. Accepted vaccines include Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen. All travelers will still require a pre-entry COVID-19 molecular test result. Starting Aug. 9, fully vaccinated travelers will not need a post-arrival test unless they have been randomly selected to complete a day one COVID-19 test. This strategy enables the government to continue monitoring variants of concern in Canada and vaccine effectiveness, according to a news release.