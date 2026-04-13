Monday, April 13, 2026
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Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Candid Health Signs 28,687 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Candid Health, a provider of healthcare revenue cycle software, has signed a 28,687-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The lease term is seven years, and the space is located on the third floor of the building at 675 Avenue of the Americas. Justin Haber, Kyle Riker and Emma Gill of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Anthony Sciacca and Scott Gutnick of Newmark, along with internal agents Jeffrey Gural and Alphie Toro, represented the landlord, GFP Real Estate.

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