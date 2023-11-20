Monday, November 20, 2023
Canela Media Signs 8,066 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Canela Media, a provider of Spanish language content, has signed an 8,066-square-foot office lease renewal and expansion at 370 Lexington Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Canela Media has occupied 4,924 square feet at the 26-story building since 2021 and is now taking additional space on the 15th floor. Brett Maslin and Jack Tobin of Adams & Co. represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Gayle Kennedy and Olivia Schrantz of Broad Street Development represented the undisclosed landlord.

