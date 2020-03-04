Cannabis-Based Healthcare Provider Buys 50,274 SF Industrial Property Near Philadelphia

VINELAND, N.J. — Columbia Care, a cannabis-based health and wellness company, has purchased a 50,274-square-foot industrial property in Vineland, located approximately 40 miles south of Philadelphia. Situated at 1560 N.W. Blvd., the property features 27-foot ceiling heights and 2,749 square feet of office space. The property was vacant at the time of sale. Jonathan Klear and Fred Meyer of NAI Mertz represented the seller, LS Capital, in the transaction. The sales price was undisclosed.