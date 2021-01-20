REBusinessOnline

Cannabis Facility Construction Completes 3,000 SF Dispensary in Suburban Chicago

The 3,000-square-foot property is located at 1330 Torrence Ave.

CALUMET CITY, ILL. — Cannabis Facility Construction has completed the buildout of a recreational and medical dispensary occupied by Mission Dispensaries in Calumet City, about 23 miles south of Chicago. The 3,000-square-foot property is located at 1330 Torrence Ave. across from River Oaks Center. It includes back office space, an oversized vault and an advanced security system. 4Front Ventures Corp. was the developer.

