Cannabis Facility Construction Completes 6,000 SF Dispensary for Ascend Wellness in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Cannabis Facility Construction (CFC) has completed a new cannabis dispensary for Ascend Wellness Holdings LLC in Cincinnati. Located at 830 Reedy St., the 6,000-square-foot project marks Ascend’s fifth Ohio dispensary. The two-story facility is situated downtown steps away from the Hard Rock Casino. The dispensary is currently dedicated to medical cannabis distribution, but following Ohio’s recent adult use legalization, Ascend will have the option to transition to dual medical-adult use or full adult use.

CFC worked in conjunction with BKA Architects. The first floor features a day vault and product elevator, while the second floor has a large secondary vault and a breakroom outfitted with a balcony. Other project partners included Garret Excavating for site work, Four Development for concrete flatwork, Bonham Electric for electrical installations and Wachter for site security. The Andrus Group provided owner’s representation on the project.