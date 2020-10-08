REBusinessOnline

Cannabis Facility Construction Completes 9,982 SF Dispensary for Greenhouse in Northbrook, Illinois

Located at 755 Skokie Blvd., the 9,982-square-foot project serves as a flagship dispensary for Greenhouse.

NORTHBROOK, ILL. — Cannabis Facility Construction (CFC) has completed building a new recreational and medical cannabis dispensary for Greenhouse in Northbrook. Located at 755 Skokie Blvd., the 9,982-square-foot project serves as a flagship dispensary for the brand. The building features an open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings and abundant natural light. To accommodate social distancing, all points of sale are six feet apart. In addition to the retail space, the project features back-office space with a secure vault for inventory storage and an advanced security system.

