Thursday, June 27, 2024
The Bud & Rita’s-branded dispensaries draw inspiration from 1950s diners. (Image courtesy of Dennis Jourdan Photo & Video Inc.)
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestRetail

Cannabis Facility Construction Completes Two Dispensaries for Nature’s Grace and Wellness in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO AND NILES, ILL. — Cannabis Facility Construction (CFC) has completed two Bud & Rita’s-branded dispensaries in metro Chicago. Nature’s Grace and Wellness, a family-owned and operated Illinois cannabis firm, pursued an operational partnership approach for both locations. The company partnered with Illinois Cannabis Co. for the property at 5960 W. Touhy Ave. in Niles and Green & Randle for the dispensary at 3425 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood. The design of both facilities draws inspiration from 1950s diners. Half of the 6,000-square-foot Avondale location is designated as open space for hosting community event. The Niles location is larger at 7,600 square feet.

In addition to Eastlake Architects, the project team included Boulder for engineering work, Quick Electric for security and IT, Bataglia and Parkside for electrical installations, Dunaway for carpentry, Tim’s Glass for the installation of storefront glass and Right Way Signs for the exterior and interior signage as well as painted murals.

