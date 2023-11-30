Cannabis Facility Construction Transforms Former Restaurant Property into Cannabis Dispensary in Suburban Chicago

TINLEY PARK, ILL. — Cannabis Facility Construction (CFC) has completed the Ascend Tinley Park recreational cannabis dispensary for Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. in the Chicago suburb of Tinley Park. The 4,900-square-foot property at 16200 S. Harlem Ave. was formerly home to Chili’s and the Dugout sports bar. The project build-out included new lighting, custom-milled wood walls, multimedia display screens, illuminated product display cases and flexible point-of-sale stations. The building now features a state-of-the-art security system, custom mural by a local artist and expanded parking. The project marks the seventh Illinois dispensary that CFC has built for Ascend.