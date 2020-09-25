Cannabis Facility Construction Underway on 3,000 SF Dispensary in Calumet City, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Mission Dispensaries will occupy the space at 1330 Torrence Ave.

CALUMET CITY, ILL. — Cannabis Facility Construction (CFC) has begun the buildout of a Mission Dispensaries-branded cannabis dispensary at 1330 Torrence Ave. in Calumet City, about 20 miles south of Chicago. The 3,000-square-foot facility will feature retail space, back office space for processing, a secure vault for inventory storage and an advanced security system. Completion is slated for mid-December. The developer, 4Front Ventures Corp., has utilized CFC for other dispensary projects in Ann Arbor and Chicago’s South Side.