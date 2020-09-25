Cannabis Facility Construction Underway on 3,000 SF Dispensary in Calumet City, Illinois
CALUMET CITY, ILL. — Cannabis Facility Construction (CFC) has begun the buildout of a Mission Dispensaries-branded cannabis dispensary at 1330 Torrence Ave. in Calumet City, about 20 miles south of Chicago. The 3,000-square-foot facility will feature retail space, back office space for processing, a secure vault for inventory storage and an advanced security system. Completion is slated for mid-December. The developer, 4Front Ventures Corp., has utilized CFC for other dispensary projects in Ann Arbor and Chicago’s South Side.
