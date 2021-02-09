Cannabis Facility Construction Underway on Buildout of 11,000 SF Dispensary in Metro St. Louis

The 11,000-square-foot dispensary is located at 114 Commerce Lane.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, ILL. — Cannabis Facility Construction (CFC) is underway on the buildout of a new recreational dispensary for an affiliate of Ascend Wellness Holdings (AWH) in the St. Louis suburb of Fairview Heights. The 11,000-square-foot dispensary is located at 114 Commerce Lane. The project entails the interior and exterior transformation of an existing building. The dispensary will feature vaulted ceilings, multimedia display screens and product display cases. The project is slated for completion in approximately three months. AWH owns and operates facilities in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts and New Jersey.