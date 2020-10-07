Cano Health Signs 14,938 SF Medical Office Lease in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Cano Health, a provider of healthcare services for seniors that is owned by Humana, has signed a 14,938-square-foot medical office lease at Buena Vista Plaza in San Antonio. The property is located at 100 S. Zarzamora St., just west of downtown. Shawn Ackerman of Henry S. Miller Brokerage represented the landlord, Fallas Borrower IV LLC, in the lease negotiations. Aamil Safani of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.