Canoe Brook, RD Management Begin Leasing 338-Unit Apartment Community in Marlton, New Jersey

Inwood at Renaissance Square in Marlton, New Jersey, totals 338 units.

MARLTON, N.J. — A partnership between Canoe Brook Development and RD Management has begun leasing Inwood at Renaissance Square, a 338-unit luxury apartment community in Marlton, located outside Philadelphia. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 602 to 1,238 square feet. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz countertops and backsplashes, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, conference room, golf lounge and simulator and an onsite public park with a playground and dog run. Rents start at approximately $1,500 per month for a studio apartment.