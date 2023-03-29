Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Canopy Aerospace has leased a 18,681-square-foot space at 8101 Midway Drive in Littleton.
Canopy Aerospace Leases 18,681 SF Headquarters in Littleton, Colorado

by Jeff Shaw

LITTLETON, COLO. — Canopy Aerospace, a startup manufacturer for emerging space and hypersonic industries, has leased a 18,681-square-foot space at 8101 Midway Drive in Littleton. 

The industrial asset will serve as the company’s headquarters as it continues to expand its team and manufacturing operations. The company chose Colorado because of its deeply connected space ecosystem and access to talented future hires from this community. 

Matt Harbert, Morgan Barstad and Alex Hammerstein of Raise Commercial Real Estate represented Canopy Aerospace in the transaction.  

